Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As many as 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 82,647 in the state, said the State government today.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 59,374 recoveries and 645 deaths have been reported so far. The active number of cases in the state stands at 22,628, it added.

Also Read | ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan Sealed Ahead of Krishna Janamashtami 2020 As 22 People, Including Priests, Test COVID-19 Positive.

The recovery rate in the State stands at 71.84 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 0.78 per cent.

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Idukki Landslide in Kerala | Death Toll in Rajamala Landslide Rises to 50 After a Body Was Recovered: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)