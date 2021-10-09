New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Eight judges were on Saturday elevated as chief justices of various high courts.

Five chief justices were also transferred to various high courts, the Law Ministry said.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, was elevated as chief justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Ranjit V More of Meghalaya was made chief justice of the same high court, according to a list published by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

Acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been elevated as chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has beeb made chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice R V Malimath will now head the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the Allahabad High Court will head the Karnataka High Court. Similarly, Justice Arvind Kumar of the Karnataka High Court had been elevated as chief justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been made chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Separately, Justice A A Kureshi, chief justice of the Tripura High Court has been transferred as chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty, heading the Rajasthan High Court has been posted as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Mohammed Rafiq, heading the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been sent to Himachal Pradesh High Court as its new chief justice.

Justice Biswanath Somadder heading the Meghalaya High Court has been posted as chief justice of the Sikkim High Court.

Justice A K Goswami, heading the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been sent to head the Chhattisgarh High Court.

