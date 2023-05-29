Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Eight persons were killed and 26 others injured when a tractor trolley carrying them fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said.

The incident took place in the Udaipurwati area on Monday evening when the victims were returning from a hilltop temple.

Also Read | Bihar: Politically Connected Woman Arrested for Kidnapping, Flesh Trade in Patna.

The tractor trolley fell into the gorge, leaving eight persons dead, Jhunjhunu Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said, all the injured are admitted at different hospitals in Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts.

Further details in the incident are awaited.

Also Read | Goa Statehood Day 2023: CM Pramod Sawant Extends Greetings to Goans on 36th Statehood Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)