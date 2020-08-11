Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi rose to 2,634 on Tuesday after eight more persons tested positive for the infection, the city civic body said.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 2,295 patients have already recovered from the infection, leaving just 81 active cases in the densely populated slum-dominated area.

Also Read | Indian Railways Update: Passenger, Suburban Train Services to Remain Suspended Till Further Notice, 230 Special Trains Will Continue to Operate, Says Govt.

The civic body has stopped sharing death figures from the area, which falls under the BMC's G-north ward.

According to the official, G-north ward has recorded a total of 6,613 COVID-19 cases so far.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee's Health Has Not Shown Any Improvement, He Remains on Ventilator Support: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Besides Dharavi, the G-north ward has two other prominent areas, Dadar and Mahim, which have registered 2,076 and 1,908 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Spread across 2.5 square km, Dharavi has a population over 6.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)