India News | 8 New COVID-19 Cases in Mizoram, Total Climbs to 42

Aizawl, Jun 8 (PTI) Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday.

Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Hacked to Death Inside Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai by 4 Unidentified Assailants.

The official said that the new 8 patients - 5 females and 3 males were diagnosed with Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Sunday night.

Of the 8 patients, 5 are from Champhai district near Myanmar border, 2 from Khawzawl district and 1 from south Mizorams Siaha district, he said.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Date: Haryana Board Class X Result Postponed.

All the patients aged between 21-30 are Delhi returnees and have been placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state, he said.

They were asymptomatic, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of three doctor associations in the state on Sunday suggested for total lockdown to be imposed in the state capital Aizawl and in all 10 others district headquarters.

The meeting also proposed for extension of quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 21 days.

It also suggested banning home quarantine for returnees except for patients with serious illness.

However, patients seeking home quarantine facility should clear the RT-PCR test before proceeding towards their homes, the meeting said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga will convene a meeting with concerned ministers, health officials, churches and NGOs on Monday to discuss the present scenario arising out of Covid-19 spread and future course of action, an official told PTI. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)