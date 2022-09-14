Noida, Sep 14 (PTI) Eight candidates have been arrested for allegedly using unfair means while taking up a railways recruitment exam held in Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The candidates were found using electronic communication devices during the RRC Level 1 exam that was conducted at one of the centres in Noida's Sector 62 on Tuesday, they said.

"While the exam was being conducted, the activities of eight candidates invoked suspicion. When checked by invigilators, electronic devices like SIM cards, Bluetooth devices and wireless earphones were recovered from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.

“These candidates were taking the recruitment exam in connivance with each other and using unfair means to successfully clear the exam by cheating,” the spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Pravesh Bansal, Ravi Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Monu Singh, Rajat Singh, Parmindar and Praveen Kumar, the official said.

One of them hails from Delhi, three from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and four from Sonipat in Haryana, the official added.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 58 police station under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) while relevant sections of the Public Examination Act and the Information Technology Act have also been invoked in the case, the police said.

