Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) Eight shops were gutted in a blaze at a furniture market in Sector 47 here, police said on Monday.

The fire broke out on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Over a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after several hours, said a senior fire department officer.

The fire broke out in one of the shops in the market opposite the Good Earth Mall. Eight shops were gutted and furniture worth over Rs 60 lakh was destroyed, they said.

Prima facie, a short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire, but a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause, the officer said.

