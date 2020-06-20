Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Eight sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh have produced 116.75 lakh quintals of sugar this season, 11 lakh quintals more than last year, a district official said on Saturday.

According to District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi, the eight mills in Khatoli, Mansurpur, Khaikheri, Budhana, Tikola, Morna, Titawi and Rohana purchased 1,058.10 lakh quintals of sugarcane from farmers.

The total output of sugar stood at 116.75 lakh quintals, Dwivedi said.

The mills have already cleared 62 per cent of their dues to farmers.

All the mills have stopped sugarcane crushing for this season. The mill in Mansurpur was the last to stop crushing on Friday, the officer said.

