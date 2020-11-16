Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI): An eight-year-old girl died on the spot and six others were injured when a speeding car hit them near Aliyar village in the district on Monday, police said.

Varsha, her parents, belonging to Tirupur, and four of their relatives were walking on the roadside when the accident occurred, they said.

The car driver, on the way to Pollachi near Valparai, has been detained, the police said

The injured have been hospitalised, they added. PTI

