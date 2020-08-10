Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 80 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 1,595 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The fresh patients included a four-year-old boy, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 25 people have died from the infection in the union territory.

The fresh cases were detected in Sectors 5, 20, 32, 40, 41, 44, 45, 47, 48, Mani Majra, Burail and Khuda Lahora.

A total of 100 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,004, the bulletin said.

So far, 17,928 samples have been taken for testing. Results of 84 samples are awaited, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 565.

