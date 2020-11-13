Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) As many as 800 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally to 2,68,404, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city rose to 10,539 with 17 new fatalities.

The civic body said that the number of recovered patients increased to 2,43,809, about 90 per cent of the caseload, with 1,834 patients being discharged from hospitals on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases further went down to 10,181 with removal of 3,120 cases which had been duplicated in records.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Mumbai so far is 16.70 lakh.

The city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 242 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.29 per cent.

According to the BMC's data, the city has 482 containment zones and 5,676 sealed buildings. The BMC seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more infections are found.

