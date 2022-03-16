New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Over 80 legal consultants have been empanelled by the Delhi Police to improve the quality of investigation and help increase the conviction rate, officials said on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases.

Also Read | The Kashmir Files: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Rejects the Demand of BJP Legislators To Waive Tax on Vivek Agnihotri's Film.

"82 legal consultants for police distts & other units such as @CellDelhi @CrimeBrDelhi @EOWDelhi have been empanelled by @DelhiPolice to provide legal assistance to IOs in important criminal cases in order to improve the quality of investigation & help increase the conviction rate," he tweeted.

According to the police, the important cases include sensational and heinous cases having ramification on law and order.

Also Read | Gujarat Honour Killing: Man Sentenced to Death for Murdering Pregnant Sister, Husband in Ahmedabad.

The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court. The city court acquitted a man of rioting and dacoity charges in July, noting that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove its case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)