Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): As many as 85 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital's Gangarkote tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Deputy Collector, Rahul Sah said, "Initially, 11 students tested positive along the school staff was found COVID-19 infected. Following that Uttarakhand Health Department set up a testing camp and took 496 samples in which 85 children were found to be COVID-19 positive."

"After the coronavirus cases came to light, the school was transformed into a micro-containment zone on the instructions of the Deputy Collector, Rahul Sah", said an official.

Apart from this, children are being isolated in the school itself and arrangements are being made for them, the children who came negative in the RTPCR test will have a rapid antigen test and following that they would be discharged.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Saturday reported four new Omicron cases taking a total of Omicron cases to eight, as per Central government data. (ANI)

