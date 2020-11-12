Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,67,604 on Thursday with 858 new cases being reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll went up to 10,522 with 19 new COVID-19 deaths in the city.

On the other hand, another 2,175 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,41,975, about 90 per cent of the total cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases further went down to 11,531 as 2,826 cases which had been recorded in data twice were removed, the BMC said.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city so far is 16.59 lakh.

The city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 240 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.29 per cent.

The city has 493 containment zones and 5,636 sealed buildings. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more patients are found on the premises or in the area.

