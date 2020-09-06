Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Eighty-seven more people, including seven police personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the active case count in the district to 899, officials said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 275 samples were received on Sunday. She said 47 more people recovered from the infection, bringing the number of recoveries in the district to 1,706.

In a related development, eight patients of the novel coronavirus were booked on Sunday for allegedly flouting home quarantine norms in the district.

The patients were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act following complaints that they were not following the home isolation guidelines, Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar said.

He said the action was taken after the eight patients were found outside their homes, in violation of the norms, during an inquiry.

