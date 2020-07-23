Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 23 (ANI): Rajasthan on Thursday reported 886 new cases of coronavirus and eleven deaths in the state.

Rajasthan Health Department said 886 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the state till 8.30 pm today.

The total count of cases stands at 33,220 including 8,811 active cases and 594 deaths in the state. (ANI)

