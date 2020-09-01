Muzaffarnagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Eighty-nine more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 720, an official said.

This is for the first time that the district has recorded 89 cases in a single day.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Weekend Lockdown to Continue in Uttar Pradesh; Shops to Remain Shut Only on Sundays.

The fresh cases include five employees of the district post office, an employee of the city board and a policeman, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

As many as 50 people also recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of such patients to 1,453, she said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

The post office has been closed for two days after the cases were detected there, Superintendent of Post Offices, Muzaffarnagar division, Vir Singh said.

In neighbouring Shamli district, 52 more people were found positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the district has climbed to 300, she added.

A total of 36 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the number of such patients to 799 in the district, Kaur said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)