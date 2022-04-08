Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in making the youth technically competent and for that, as many as 9.74 lakh tablets and mobile phones will be given to the youth soon.

The Department of Information Technology has included it in its 100-day action plan and has started preparations for this, the official press release by the state government informed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the education of the youth was badly affected over the last two years. Schools and colleges were closed due to the pandemic. To ensure that the education of the youth is not hindered, the government started online education, but a major obstacle in this was that the youth were technologically incompetent.

The state government has directed the officers of the department that all necessary actions be completed at the earliest and tablets and smartphones should be given to the youth within the stipulated time. The officials have been directed to identify the eligible students or beneficiaries for tablets and smartphones from each district.

In December last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave free mobiles and tablets to one lakh final year students studying in different streams. CM Yogi gave free mobiles and tablets to one lakh final year youth at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the first phase. (ANI)

