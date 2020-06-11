Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the commander of 9 corps, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and briefed him about the security situation, an official spokesman said.

The LG and the GoC discussed effective security management and overall security environment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Also Read | Actress Anam Khan is Getting Eye Balls for Her Glamorous Content.

The LG lauded the role of security forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed on maintaining a sustained coordination between Army and other security forces.

The GoC presented a reusable eco-friendly handbag prepared by Army Wives Welfare Association and the LG appreciated the initiative of AWWA, observing that this would spread awareness about the use of environment friendly products in our day-to-day life.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Denies Rift in Rajasthan Congress, Says Will Win Two Rajya Sabha Seats; Here's The Number Game.

The LG assured the Lt Gen that all possibilities would be explored to showcase such products in the outlets of JK Handicrafts and Handloom department throughout the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)