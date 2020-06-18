Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 9 More COVID-19 Cases in Mizoram

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 08:28 AM IST
India News | 9 More COVID-19 Cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 18 (ANI): Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 130 in the state on Thursday, said the state government.

Of these 130, there are 129 active cases and one patient has been cured/discharged in the state.

Also Read | Encounter Underway at Meej in Pampore Area of Awantipora in J&K: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

"Mizoram reports 9 new #COVID19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram said.

There have been no fatalities due to the virus in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | S Jaishankar Congratulates Team MEA For 'Good Work' After India Elected Unopposed as Non Permanent Member of UNSC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Department of Information and Public Relations India Mizoram
