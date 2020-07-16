Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 230 while 298 new cases took the tally to 9,094.

Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, two in Jalandhar and one each in Gurdaspur, Patiala and Kapurthala, according to the medical bulletin.

Ludhiana, one of the worst affected districts, reported 49 cases, followed by 39 in Jalandhar, 28 each in Amritsar and Patiala, 24 in Fazilka, and 17 in Bathinda among others.

Of the fresh cases, four were foreign returnees and 13 had a travel history to other states, the bulletin said.

As many as of 410 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 6,277 people have been cured of the infection so far, it said.

There are 2,587 active cases in the state as of now, it added.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 1,632 cases, followed by 1,467 in Jalandhar, 1,160 in Amritsar and 776 in Patiala among others.

Seven patients are critical and on ventilator support while 58 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,29,832 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL 07162056 NNNNnfections on Wednesday, today witnessed a dip, reporting 1,157 cases and the state capital accounted for 82,128 of the over 1.56 lakh cases in Tamil Nadu.

Since the first week of this month, Chennai's count of daily infections has been witnessing a steady slide due to initiatives such as fever camps, door to door survey to detect people with flu like symptoms and an intensive lockdown for 17 days that ended on July 5.

As regards districts near here, Chengelpet has 8,908 cases, Tiruvallur 8,107 and Kancheepuram 4,310.

Among the southern districts, Madurai topped with 7,597 cases.

Chennai along with three neighbouring districts account for 66 per cent of all the virus cases reported so far.

For the first time on July 14, Tamil Nadu's daily count of positive cases crossed the 4,500 mark and on that day the tally of new infections stood at 4,526.PTI

