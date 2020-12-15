Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,049 on Tuesday as nine more persons including two security personnel, tested positive for the virus, an official said.

Of the nine fresh cases, five were reported from Aizawl district, three from Lawngtlai and one case from Lunglei district, he said.

While six cases were locally transmitted, the remaining three patients have returned from West Bengal and Assam.

The official said that only one patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the rest eight patients were asymptomatic.

The state now has 173 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,869 people have recovered from the disease.

Mizoram has also reported seven COVID-19 fatalities so far.

Of the 173 active cases, 80 are in Aizawl district, Lunglei (21), Lawngtlai (47), Serchhip (16), Kolasib (6), Champhai (2) and Khawzawl (1).

Siaha, Mamit, Hnahthial and Saitual districts are COVID-19 free as of now.

Altogether, 1,65,763 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,146 samples on Monday.

