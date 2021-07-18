Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) Authorities sealed nine shops in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday for alleged violation of the coronavirus guidelines, officials said.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Charandeep Singh, a team conducted surprise inspection in the vicinity of Reasi to take stock of implementation of weekend Covid lockdown measures in the district, they said.

During the inspection, the inspection team found nine shops violating the SOPs. The shops were sealed and fines were imposed on their owners, they added.

Three shops selling chicken and four provision stores were among the shops which faced the action, the officials said.

The DC reiterated that any violation of government directives will invite penal action and such surprise visits will continue to ensure discipline in larger public interest. He advised the shopkeepers to follow the roaster for opening of shops in letter and spirit.

