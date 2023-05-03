Gurugram, May 3: A 9-year-old girl was left with burns and skull injury allegedly after her father threw hot milk on her and thrashed her in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The man is also accused of beating up his wife. The reason why he thrashed his wife and daughter at their rented accommodation in Bhondsi area was not immediately known. Gurugram Shocker: Man's Naked Body With Injury Marks Found Inside Water Booster Station, Police Suspect Murder.

It is alleged that the police hushed up the matter when the girl's grandfather filed a complaint earlier. Now based on the complaint of the minor's mother, an FIR was registered against her husband at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the April 19 incident took place at the rented accommodation where she has been living with her family for the last three years.

"My husband thrashed me and my daughter. He also threw hot milk on my daughter. My daughter suffered serious burns and head injury. My father had dialled 112 for police assistance. But the police did not take any action. It, instead, struck some deal with my husband and closed the case without taking the consent of my father, who filed the complaint," the woman stated in her complaint.

Following her complaint, police started an investigation and got a medico legal report of the minor from civil hospital. The CT scan report of the girl found she had an occipital bone fracture. The bone forms the back and base of the skull and encircles the spinal cord.

Finally after two weeks, an FIR was registered against the father based on the complaint of the girl's mother under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday. Gurugram Horror: Man Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Pieces in Manesar; Arrested.

"We have registered an FIR and are trying to nab the accused," said ASI Roshni, the investigating officer.

