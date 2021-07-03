Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities which raised the infection count to 9,52,663 and the death toll to 8,934 on Saturday, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, Alwar and Jaipur reported 25 and 17 cases, respectively, while two deaths due to the coronavirus were reported from Udaipur and one each from Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh, the report said.

A total of 9,42,469 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Rajasthan and the number of active cases stands at 1,260 in the state, it said.

