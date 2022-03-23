Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday registered 93 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality thereby taking the total to 39,44,970 and 40,042 respectively till date.

Also Read | Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, Former Jharkhand High Court Judge, Is New Delhi Lokayukta.

As many as 128 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,084, according to a bulletin.

Also Read | No Mobile Phones Inside Classroom, Haridwar DM Vinay Shankar Pandey Tells Teachers.

Of the new cases, 75 were from Bengaluru Urban which recorded 92 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,802.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.28 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.07 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga reported the highest number of cases with seven followed by Hassan (3) then came the rest of the districts.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,216 cases, Mysuru 2,29,447 and Tumakuru 1,59,830.

Cumulatively, 6,53,69,941 crore samples were tested until now with the testing of 32,915 today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)