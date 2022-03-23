New Delhi, March 23: Former Jharkhand High Court judge Justice Harish Chandra Mishra was on Wednesday sworn-in as Delhi's Lokayukta and will have a term of five years.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to the new Lokayukta in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice Mishra had enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Patna in 1984 and entered the Bihar Superior Judicial Service in 1997. During his career he held various posts including that of District and Sessions Judge, Member Secretary, Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority, and Registrar General of the Jharkhand High Court.

He was elevated as judge of the Jharkhand High Court in 2013, where he also served as the Acting Chief Justice in 2019 and superannuated in 2021. His appointment was made in consultation with the Chief Minister and the Delhi government.

The Lokayukta is tasked with inquiring into the allegations against public functionaries in the Delhi and for matters connected thereto.

