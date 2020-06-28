Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 28 (ANI): As many as 93 new cases have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,185.

There are 730 active cases, while 455 people have recovered in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 5,28,859 on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Further, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision. While there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

