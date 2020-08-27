Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A total 9,386 new COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,09,792 and includes 84,987 active cases, 2,19,554 recoveries and 5,232 deaths, according to the official data.

With 75,760 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case count crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday. (ANI)

