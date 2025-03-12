New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A 37-year-old motorcycle rider died reportedly after falling into a pothole in Delhi's Tigri area. However, Police continues to investigate the CCTV footage from the area to reach a final conclusion. His helmet and motorcycle were also found near the accident spot.

The incident occurred in south Delhi, near Hamdard Hospital on MB Road. The person has been identified as Rashid Khan (37) who was a resident of Sangam Vihar area of Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on March 10 at Tigri Police Station regarding a person lying near the red light. Upon arrival, the police found Rashid Khan lying on the footpath with a head injury. His bike and helmet were also found at the spot.

The victim was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.

It is alleged that Rashid fell into a pothole filled with water, which may have contributed to the accident. However, the police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to establish the exact reasons surrounding the incident.

A case has been registered under sections 281/186(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), and police are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the accident.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

