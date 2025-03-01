New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): A day after the Union Home Minister reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital, senior officers of the Delhi Police met at the police headquarters here and discussed follow-up measures, including ways to mount greater vigil against street crime, improve the security of senior citizens and women, and take steps against gangsters.

The sources said that senior officials also discussed ways to prevent the entry of drugs in the national capital.

Measures will be intensified to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of drive against those staying illegally in the country, they said, adding that a plan will be prepared to effectively tackle street crime.

Sources said instructions have been given to officials to take measures for enhanced security of women, senior citizens and children in Delhi. It was emphasized that there should be constant communication with the senior citizens at the police station level.

Sources said police have been asked not to get involved in matters relating to construction and underground boring in unauthorized colonies.

To check threats received by businessmen, action will be intensified against gangsters operating from abroad, as well as their local accomplices in Delhi.

Sources said that Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been told to personally listen to the complaints of people.

Traffic was another major issue discussed at length during the meeting, and a plan will be prepared to ensure smooth traffic flow, the sources said. Congested areas will be identified, and efforts will be made to tackle the problem of traffic jams effectively.

The meeting chaired by Amit Shah yesterday was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Minister of Delhi government Ashish Sood, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan were among those present in the review meeting chaired by Ami Shah on Friday.

Several measures and suggestions to strengthen safety of women, children and senior citizens and improve law and order in the national capital and controlling crime were discussed in detail in the review meeting held on Friday.

Home Minister expressed hope that the double engine government of Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah directed Delhi Police that strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here.

He said that the issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported.

Amit Shah emphasized that strict action should be taken against police stations and sub-divisions which fail to perform. He said that it is very important to know the level of satisfaction of the people about various other activities of Delhi police through third party surveys, like lost and found, police clearance certificate, character verification, traffic management, safety of senior citizens and Himmat App. The review by third party will help improve the efficiency of these initiatives.

Amit Shah said that it should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach. Home Minister said that DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organize public hearing camps and solve the problems of people. (ANI)

