Noida (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old boy was fished out from the Hindon river in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, a day after he drowned while swimming there, police said.

The boy along with his friends from Haibatpur village had gone to the river for a swim on Sunday and drowned around 3 pm after which the police were alerted.

Some passersby had made an unsuccessful attempt to trace the boy, while the local Bisrakh police station team had also launched an operation to locate him. Later in the evening, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the search, according to officials.

“The body of the boy was found near the Kisan Chowk in Hindon river on Monday. It has been sent for a post-mortem and further proceedings were underway,” a police spokesperson said.

A team of divers from the Ghaziabad unit of NDRF had joined the search operation in the river on Sunday evening. The search was called off in the night and resumed on Monday morning, the officials said.

Hindon, a tributary of the Yamuna, flows between Delhi and Saharanpur in western UP and passes through Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The water-level in the river has risen due to intermittent spells of rain in Delhi-NCR.

