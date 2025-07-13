Radhanaga (Tripura) [India], July 13 (ANI): In a spirited initiative to inspire the youth and build awareness about the Indian Armed Forces, 115 students (51 boys and 64 girls) from Holy Cross School, Kumarghat spent an enriching and memorable day at the Assam Rifles Shoorveer Battalion in Radhanagar under the outreach program "A Day with Company Commander".

The visit began with an introduction at the Officers' Mess, where the students were briefed on service etiquette, customs and values upheld by the Armed Forces. The excitement peaked with a live small arms firing demonstration, followed by a hands-on weapon orientation session, allowing students to closely observe various weapons held by the battalion.

A dog show thrilled the students, demonstrating the high level of training and discipline of the tracker dog used in field operations.

The young visitors were then shown a short documentary on Assam Rifles, offering insights into its legacy, operational duties and vital role in the Northeast.

The tour continued with a visit to the Drone Lab--showcasing modern surveillance technology--and the Quarter Guard, where students observed the ceremonial aspect of military life.

The day concluded with a hearty lunch shared with the troops in the mess, fostering a sense of camaraderie and respect for the men in uniform. The students returned inspired and motivated, with many expressing a strong desire to serve the nation by joining the Defence Forces.

This initiative reflects the Assam Rifles' ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, community engagement, and nation-building.

Earlier on June 28, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles commemorated the 26th Memorial Day of Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous)--a Kargil War hero who laid down his life during Operation Vijay in 1999--at a ceremony held at the Kenguruse War Memorial, Nerhe Phezha, Nagaland.

The event was attended by Major General Manish Kumar, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance were the proud parents of the martyr, veterans and ex-servicemen from Wokha and Kohima, personnel from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, local dignitaries, and students from Don Bosco School (Chiephebozou), Fernbrook School (Wokha), G. Rio Higher Secondary School (Kohima), and Assam Rifles Public School (Chieswema).

The ceremony began with a wreath laying by the Chief Guest, followed by the lighting of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. A moving documentary film on the life and gallant sacrifice of Capt Kenguruse, MVC (P), was screened for all attendees.

A prayer ceremony was conducted in his honour, followed by a ceremonial march past by contingents from 1 Nagaland NCC Battalion, the Fernbrook School Pipe Band, veterans, and the Assam Rifles Pipe Band. Mr. and Mrs. Kenguruse were specially felicitated for their strength, resilience, and the legacy of their brave son. (ANI)

