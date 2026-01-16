Lima [Peru], January 16: Indian women's midfielder Manisha Kalyan signed with Peru's Alianza Lima club, the club announced on Friday.

A statement from the club said, "Alianza Lima Women's team announces the signing of Manisha Kalyan, an Indian midfielder who will bolster the team's attack. The player comes from PAOK FC in Greece, where she competed at the highest level of European football." ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters Confirms Participation in Upcoming Indian Super League Season.

"Kalyan has excelled at both club and national team levels, bringing dynamism and creativity to the attacking third. His professional career includes experience in the leagues of India, Cyprus, and Greece," the statement.

The Indian midfielder is an accomplished player, having received some notable accolades such as the 2020-21 Emerging Player of the Year and 2022-23 Player of the Year awards. She also made history, becoming the first Indian footballer to feature in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

After her arrival, Manisha said in a club statement, "I am very happy to be here. I have followed the team, and I love their style of play. I am very excited about this new challenge. My focus is on always giving 100 per cent, winning every match, and helping the team achieve its goals." ISL 2025-26 to Commence On February 14, I-League to Follow Suit; Announces Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

She also spoke about her main characteristics in the field: "I really like to take on defenders, maintain possession of the ball, and create plays for my teammates. I enjoy giving assists and also contributing with goals when the opportunity arises."

For her part, Sisy Quiroz, the head of women's football of the club, highlighted the importance of this addition to the sports project: "The arrival of Manisha Kalyan represents an important step for our project. She is an international player with experience in European football, who comes from competing at PAOK FC in the Greek First Division, a highly demanding environment that has strengthened her athletic development." (ANI)

