New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana is effectively fulfilling its responsibility of serving the common man while also implementing the public welfare schemes of the Central Government. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is progressing steadily as a partner in development, empowered by the strength of a triple engine government, a release said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the 'Sankalp Ki Udaan' ceremony, held to mark the inauguration of air services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport and the foundation stone laying of Terminal-2, on the auspicious occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar in Hisar on Monday.

Describing the day as historic, the Chief Minister said, "Today, on April 14, we are witnessing a significant milestone as air services commence from the newly constructed Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Rama. Along with this, the foundation stone laying of the second terminal of Haryana's first airport marks another leap in the direction of development." He said that this event has sparked a wave of enthusiasm across the entire state ushering in a new era, a new direction, and a new momentum in Haryana's growth journey.

The Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, affirming that Haryana will play a significant role in realizing this dream.

Nayab Singh Saini apprised the Prime Minister that this is the same Hisar whose soil carries the fragrance of hard work, where the prosperity of livestock is celebrated, and where our brave soldiers have always served the nation with pride and sacrifice. Today, the light of education is reaching every home here. From Rakhi Garhi, which echoes the grandeur of our ancient civilization, to Agroha, which tells the tale of Maharaja Agrasen's legacy of commerce and social harmony, this land is rich with heritage.

Chief Minister emphasized the deep bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Haryana. Recalling the Prime Minister's visit to Hisar on September 28, 2024, during the assembly elections, he said, "From this very land, the Prime Minister had sought a pledge from the people to elect a BJP government for the third consecutive term. Today, I feel proud to say that the people of Haryana have fulfilled that pledge. This victory is a testament to the trust, intent, policies, and leadership of the Central Government, he added.

He said that within the first 100 days of the BJP's third term, 19 promises from the party's Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled, work has commenced on 90 others, and significant progress is being made on the rest. He said that Haryana's double engine government has now transformed into a triple engine government, accelerating the pace of development threefold.

The Chief Minister highlighted the launch of the Lado Laxmi Yojana, aimed at empowering women, for which a provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made in the state's first budget of the new term. Reflecting on the transformation in air travel accessibility, he said that for many years post-independence, air travel remained a distant dream for the common citizen due to lack of connectivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned this dream into reality through the UDAN scheme. He said that the Prime Minister has also laid the foundation stone of the second terminal building of the airport and continuous flights to Ayodhya, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh have also started from here. (ANI)

