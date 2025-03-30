Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that his ultimate goal is to create a society free of poverty. As part of this vision, he is launching the P4 initiative, according to an official statement.

CM wished that the Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi festival would bring new hope and happiness into people's lives. The state government organized Ugadi celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, where CM Naidu participated.

The release also stated that the CM had offered special prayers and attended the Panchanga Sravanam (astrological predictions for the year) conducted by Padma Shri awardee Madugula Nagaphani Sharma. The CM also released almanacs from TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), the Agriculture Department, and the Horticulture Department. Additionally, he unveiled the State Cultural Department's annual events calendar.

CM pointed out that Indian culture and traditions are unique and must be preserved. Forgetting history means losing our identity. Ugadi reminds us of Pachadi (a traditional festive dish) and Panchanga Sravanam, the statement added.

Naidu recalled that, in his childhood, villagers used to sit together and listen to the Panchanga recitation. To promote the Telugu language and culture, his previous government established Avadhana Kendram (Literary Center) near Hitech City, Hyderabad, Annamayya Kshetram (Cultural Center), and Shilpakala Vedika (Art & Cultural Auditorium). The state government now conducts Ugadi celebrations at Delhi Andhra Bhavan and Chennai's Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust.

"The world is changing rapidly, and innovation is the key to progress. People must focus on smart work, not just hard work," said CM Naidu.

He expressed pride that Telugu people have doubled their income compared to Americans within just 25 years.

Naidu shares the same vision as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan--to strengthen Andhra Pradesh and India. He prays that India becomes a global leader, with the Telugu people playing a crucial role in the country's progress.

CM Naidu criticized the previous government, saying that Andhra Pradesh suffered heavily in the last five years. He claimed that problems created by the past administration were unprecedented in his long political career. He assured that his government would resolve these issues step by step. A Rs3.22 lakh crore budget has been introduced this year to boost the state's economy and improve people's standard of living, ensuring better income, healthcare, and happiness for all.

He recalled how, during his previous tenure, he built Hitech City, promoted Information Technology (IT), which created thousands of IT professionals, and encouraged mobile phone adoption, despite initial skepticism. Now, he is focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Valley. He warned that while mobile phones can transform lives, misuse can lead to problems.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also emphasized that wealth should not be concentrated in the hands of a few. A just society is possible when everyone has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He launched the Margadarshi - Bangaru Kutumbam Zero Poverty (P4) initiative on Ugadi. His vision is that wealthy individuals should support the poor, and 10% of society's elite should voluntarily uplift the bottom 20%. He called on the Telugu people to become global role models for philanthropy.

In the last nine months, the NDA government has made all its decisions using the "People First" approach. While focusing on welfare and development, the government is also attracting investments. He introduced WhatsApp Governance, making government services accessible to citizens without the need to visit offices.

CM Chandrababu Naidu praised Nagaphani Sharma, saying he had known him for 30 years and admired his dedication. He said the Padma Shri award to Sharma was a proud moment for Telugu people. During the Ugadi celebrations, the CM presented awards to individuals who contributed to various fields. 86 individuals received Kala Ratna awards, and 116 individuals received Ugadi awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)