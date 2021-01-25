Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme for Kalyan station in Thane district on Monday, officials said.

The SATIS initiative aims at making holistic changes involving civic and railway areas around stations to make the flow of traffic and entry-exit of passengers smoother and quicker.

Thackeray said it was important that development works are completed in time so that people are benefited.

