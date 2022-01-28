Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday inaugurated a bridge in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik. In the village, people earlier used a makeshift bamboo bridge risking their lives.

Apart from this, Thackeray also inaugurated a tap water project in the village and had a discussion with the local women.

Also Read | Redmi Smart TV X43 To Debut in India on February 9, 2022.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said the bridge has been built here in Shendripada and within three months, the tap water facility will also be provided.

"I saw a photo of this place on social media and directed the authorities to solve the problem. We have built a bridge here and within the next 3 months, we will provide tap water to every household here. Our focus is on solving people's problems," Thackeray said. (ANI)

Also Read | Wine is Not Liquor, Sale Will Double Farmers’ Income, Says Sanjay Raut.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)