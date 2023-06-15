Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun an investigation into the incident of fire at the Kolkata airport, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers, they said.

Also Read | HC on Sex Offence Case: High Court Should Avoid Interfering in Matters of Sexual Offence Against Women and Children, Says Allahabad High Court.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, "Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire."

The exact reason behind it will be known after an investigation, he had said

Also Read | Greece Says 79 Dead in Migrant Boat Sinking.

A probe has been started into the incident of fire, an AAI spokesperson said.

The fire was doused by 9.40 pm, and check-in service resumed at 10.25 pm, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap, they said, adding that no arriving flight was delayed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)