New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Thursday that killed five people, according to officials.

Five people were killed and two others injured in the helicopter crash that happened near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district.

Also Read | Jai Hind Images and Messages for Indian Army Soldiers: Quotes of Bravery and Patriotism To Express Pride for Armed Forces and Pray for Their Safety Amid Operation Sindoor.

The officials said AAIB will be investigating the crash.

As per information from the Uttarkashi Police, the helicopter crashed on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway at around 8:45 am.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Seven people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter of private company AeroTrans Services Pvt Ltd, one of the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)