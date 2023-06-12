New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the office bearers for the Punjab unit on Monday.

In Punjab, the party appointed MLA Budh Ram as the state working president and Jagroop Singh Sekhwan as the state general secretary.

The party in a notice duly signed by the National Secretary and MP Sandeep Pathak made the announcement.

Further, AAP appointed Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi), Jasvir Singh Raja Gillm, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Tarunpreet Singh Sond as State vice presidents.

Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose was appointed the Youth Wing State President by the party, whose announcements were made in a notice duly signed by the National Secretary of the party and MP Sandeep Pathak and State President and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Announcement, @mla_budhram appointed as State Working President, @shery_kalsi, @RajaJasvir, @KakaJagdeep & @TarunpreetSondh as State Vice Presidents, @JagroopSekhwan as State Gen. Secretary, @Devinderdhos as Youth Wing State President in AAP Punjab. Congratulations", the AAP posted on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier in January this year, in a major reshuffle in the party's Gujarat unit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Gopal Italia as the national joint secretary. (ANI)

