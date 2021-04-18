New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Sunday over the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals run by the civic bodies in Delhi.

The AAP alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have around 3,127 hospital beds in Delhi but they have not provided a single bed for COVID-19 patients, a charge rejected by the saffron party which claimed the city government was not giving the civic bodies the required permission.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said it is very shameful that at a time when every citizen is extending their help to COVID-19 patients, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD) is busy doing politics.

"On one side the (Arvind) Kejriwal government is making an all-out effort to deal with the COVID-19 situation and on the other, the BJP-ruled MCD is betraying the citizens of Delhi. The BJP-ruled MCD has around 3,127 hospital beds in Delhi but they have not provided a single bed for COVID patients of Delhi," said Pathak.

"AAP demands Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and MCD mayors to immediately provide COVID bed for the citizens of Delhi," said Pathak.

For the last 15 years, the BJP-ruled MCD has looted Delhi but at least in such a health emergency it should stand beside the people instead of doing dirty politics, Pathak alleged.

Rejecting the charges, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that before levelling allegations on MCD, Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak should ask his Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as to why the Delhi government is not allowing the civic bodies to use their hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Before levelling baseless allegations Durgesh Pathak should know that any hospital can be used for COVID treatment after the approval of the Delhi government's Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). All 3 MCDs last week itself offered in writing their maximum possible hospital infrastructure for treatment of COVID patients, but till today the Kejriwal government has approved only two offers,” he said.

After the DDMA's approval, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash opened 200-bed Covid Centre at Hindu Rao Hospital. The request for Balak Ram Hospital's use has not yet been approved, he said.

The South Delhi civic body offered its Mata Gujri Devi Hospital and Poornima Sethi Hospital for use as COVID-19 facilities, but the DDMA only on Saturday gave clearance for Mata Gujri Devi Hospital which is now ready for use, Kapoor said.

The East Delhi civic body has readied a COVID-19 Centre at Swami Dayanand Hospital and is awaiting permission from the DDMA, the BJP spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)