New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi after its MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested yesterday in connection with the Waqf Board corruption case and said the party, whose a number of representatives are behind the bars, has become a "curse" for the city and the country.

The BJP's attack comes a day after Khan was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday in a case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, said, "The character of the AAP has come before the people today. Arvind Kejriwal should dismiss Amanatulla Khan if he cares about honesty."

"The BJP is saying AAP nahi PAAP hai, bhrashtachar ki BAAP hai (it is not AAP, but a sin, it is the father of corruption). The AAP has become a curse for Delhi and the country. Our protest against corruption in the Delhi government and its leaders will continue and we will take the issue to the people," he added.

Accusing the AAP MLA from the Okhla constituency of having a number of criminal cases registered against him, the BJP sought his dismissal from the party.

Gupta alleged that Khan's arrest shows the "character" of the AAP which "speaks of honesty". He further said that those who "talked about Anna Hazare" are "found drowned in the swamp of corruption".

"Ammunition was recovered from Kejriwal's special man's home and cash was recovered from Khan's aide. It is not the first instance. Khan who is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board carried out the recruitment by accepting money illegally and he also encroached on the lands belonging to the Waqf Board. Various criminal cases are already registered against him. The way he has been arrested shows that it has become a character of the AAP that they speak of honesty in the beginning and then their MLAs and Ministers are found involved in the corruption," he said.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the business partner of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan under the Arms Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the premises of AAP MLA and his business partner Hamid Ali on Friday.

The ACB has recovered one Breta pistol and several cartridges from Ali's premises. The police also recovered cash of Rs 12 lakh from his house.

A weapon was found at one of the locations. It is learnt that he could not show any licence of the recovered arms (Breta Pistol).

However, the party came out in defence and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case.

The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner, from where cash and weapons were recovered.

The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to the officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons. (ANI)

