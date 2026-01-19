By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Renowned political strategist Prashant Kishore is likely to work with the proposed political party being formed by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, sources from Kavitha's office said. Kishore has shown keen interest in collaborating with Kavitha as efforts gather pace to launch a new political platform in Telangana.

Within two months, Prashant Kishore met Kalvakuntla Kavitha twice during his visits to Hyderabad. Notably, during the Sankranti festival, Kavitha held extensive discussions with Kishore over five days, focusing on the proposed party's vision, structure, and functioning.

Sources from Kavitha's office said the deliberations centred on building a party rooted in Telangana's aspirations. "The discussions focused on how to form a party that the people can truly own, and how it should function from the people's perspective," Kavitha's office stated.

The meetings also explored models of participatory politics and mechanisms to ensure grassroots involvement in decision-making. Efforts to formally establish the new party continue, with organisational and policy-level preparations already underway.

According to Kavitha's office, substantial groundwork has been completed to shape the party's ideological framework. As part of this process, Kavitha has constituted 50 committees to undertake detailed studies across various sectors, with the aim of framing policies that reflect public needs and viewpoints.

"Kavitha has accelerated efforts to form a political party committed to protecting Telangana's independent political identity," her office said, adding that the initiative is being driven by research, consultations, and people-centric planning.

Political circles view Prashant Kishore's potential association as a significant development that could shape the strategic direction and organisational strength of the proposed party as it prepares to enter Telangana's political arena.

Earlier, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy formally accepted Kavitha's resignation from her position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing the Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency.

Following this, the Legislative Secretary issued an official notice confirming it.

Kavitha was elected as an MLC from the Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency in 2021. She had earlier tendered her resignation from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and her MLC post on September 3. (ANI)

