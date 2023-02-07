Meerut (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

They staged a sit-in at the Commissionerate Park here.

The party workers also demanded that the passports of Gautam Adani - the group head - and other important persons connected with the companies should be confiscated.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the party's west province unit Somendra Dhaka said his party wants a fair probe into the issue.

He said when the scam came out in the open, Adani termed it as an attack on the country.

"Hindenburg has also exposed scams in companies of America, Japan etc. The industrialists of those countries did not call it an attack on their country. If it is an attack on the country, it is all the more important for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak, but he is silent," Dhaka added.

