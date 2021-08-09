Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Monday expressed concern over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in Punjab and said the murder of a youth Akali leader in Mohali has created an "atmosphere of terror" among people.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab affairs co-incharge claimed that over the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of murders in the state and activities of anti-national forces have also intensified.

Youth leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight by two armed assailants in Mohali on Saturday.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed the assailants open fire at Middukhera as he was getting into his parked car.

Chadha said Middukhera's killing has "created an atmosphere of terror among the people".

"The Aam Aadmi Party is deeply concerned over these developments in Punjab and is determined to extend all possible cooperation to the Captain Amarinder-led government in maintaining peace in the state," he said.

He said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should immediately take up the matter with the concerned authorities and hold a meeting with the representatives of all political parties to discuss the prevailing situation.

On Punjab being put on high alert after a tiffin box packed with over 2 kg of RDX, which police suspect was dropped by a drone that flew in from Pakistan, was recovered from a village in Amritsar, Chadha said it is a matter of grave concern.

Pakistan has been indulging in nefarious activities for a long time now, he said.

The people of Punjab know how to live in peace and harmony and they will give a stern response to the forces that are trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state, he said.

