Panaji (Goa) [India], January 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Minister candidate for Goa Amit Palekar on Sunday took a potshot at State Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, saying that the minister knows the '25 Din Mein Paisa Double' scheme while citing a 3,000 per cent increase in the minister's income within five years.

While addressing a press conference, Palekar stated, "Cabral's 2015-2016 balance sheet shows that he had a total income of Rs 9,50,474, while his 2019-2020 balance sheet says he has a total income of Rs 3,19,72,632. This represents a 3000 per cent increase."

Palekar added that Cabral knows the '25 Din Mein Paisa Doule Scheme' (Money doubled in 25 days scheme). Palekar called on the Goans to reach out to Cabral with money. "As Cabral knows the "25 Din Mein Paisa Doule Scheme", he will double the money," the AAP leader quipped.

Palekar said that even though AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been criticised for his promises of free electricity, the party has repeatedly said that it is possible to give free electricity to Goans if corruption is eliminated.

"However, currently the money meant for Goans has been going into the pockets of politicians. The fact that Cabral's income increased threefold within five years shows the extent to which the BJP ministers have indulged in corruption," he added.

Palekar pointed out that the state's budget is Rs 21,056.35 crore and Rs 1,40,000 has been spent on every person in the state.

"After observing the increase in the Cabral's properties, one can see where that money has gone. We need to oust such gabbars who are looting the money of the people. Cabral is preparing for Herapheri part 3. Now Curchorem people need to take this opportunity to vote for AAP for the betterment of the constituency", he added.

AAP Curchorem candidate Gabriel Fernandes pointed that a mining bypass was promised by Cabral back in 2012, which is still unfinished.

"He only managed to complete one road widening project costing 28 crores. However, it was just a stretch of 2-3 kms of road and he spent 28 crores on it. The people whose land gone for the project are angry over giving only 10-15 thousand rupees for a piece of land," he added.

Fernandes termed Cabral as a 'total failure' as an MLA, saying that, "He has not completed the bus stand project, sports complex or Ravindra Bhavan yet. Now that the code of conduct has been implemented, Cabral has been busy improving roads. This time, he will not be able to win."

The polls will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

