New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and councillors of "harassing" traders by "forcing" MCD officers to issue notices on sanitation, encroachment and conversion changes.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations levelled against them.

After getting a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the AAP is "harassing" traders, alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

"Aam Aadmi Party has won most of the wards having major markets like Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar among others and now its leaders and councillors are forcing officers at MCD zonal offices to issue notices to traders about cleanliness, maintenance of shops. size of shop board, conversion charge, encroachment or renovation," Kapoor said.

He claimed that thousands of such notices have been issued in the last one and a half month.

Kapoor said it started from Sadar Bazar where nearly 30 shops were sealed after the reopening of a case that was lying pending for years. It happened after AAP won the civic body poll.

A campaign was launched Monday to remove encroachment in Shastri Nagar. It was stopped after local BJP councillor and working president Virendra Sachdeva intervened, he said, adding that their party will challenge AAP's moves to "harass" traders.

