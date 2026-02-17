Melbourne [Australia], February 17 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) is considering staging the next season's Big Bash League (BBL) opener game in India, according to SEN Cricket.

CA's ambition is part of a strategy to intertwine cricket-crazy, lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale of at least two of its eight franchises, the report said.

SEN Cricket also said that two senior Cricket Australia staff members, head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley, recently travelled to India to explore the possibility of a city such as Chennai hosting a BBL game.

India is co-hosting the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, and the tournament will conclude on March 8.

The report added that other clubs are aware of CA's desire to host next season's opener in India.

Perth Scorchers again etched their supremacy in BBL by clinching the record-extending sixth title after defeating Sydney Sixers by six wickets in the grand final at the Perth Stadium on January 25.

This triumph has helped the Perth Scorchers widen the gap on the Sydney Sixers, who are the second-most successful side in the tournament's history with three titles.

Asked to bat first, the Sydney Sixers were bundled out for just 132 runs in 20 overs. Steve Smith, who was the star performer, failed to score runs. The right-handed batter made 24 off 13 deliveries, with three fours and one six.

Josh Phillippe (24 off as many deliveries, with two fours) and captain Moises Henriques (24 off 27 balls, with one four) failed to convert their starts.

For Perth Scorchers, Jhye Richardson (3/32) and David Payne (3/18) picked up three wickets each. Aaron Hardie (1/16) and Mahli Beardman (2/29) were also among the wicket takers.

In response, crucial knocks from Mitchell Marsh (44 off 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Finn Allen (36 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and one six) and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis ( 29* off 26 deliveries, with two fours and one six) helped Perth Scorchers to chase down the 133-run target in 17.3 overs.

For the Sydney Sixers, Sean Abbott (2/19), Mitchell Starc (1/33), and Jack Edwards (1/31) were among the wicket-takers. Perth Scorchers' David Payne, who picked up a three-wicket haul, was named Player of the Match. (ANI)

