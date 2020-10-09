Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Friday staged a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should convene an all-party meeting over farm laws in which farmer organizations, farm experts and other stakeholders should be invited.

The 'dharna' led by Deputy Leader of Opposition Bibi Sarabjit Kaur Manuke was addressed among others by party MLAs Baljinder Kaur, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Kulwant Singh Pandori and Master Baldev Singh.

Bibi Sarabjit Kaur Manuke said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been opposing the "well-thought-out design" of the Centre concerning farm laws and asserted that it would continue to oppose them till they were scrapped.

In the press release, AAP accused all state government and BJP of trying to mislead the farmers and other sections of society to derail the farmers' struggle across the state. (ANI)

